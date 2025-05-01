Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Common Functions
0. Functions / Common Functions / Problem 2

Sketch the graph of the following greatest-integer function.
f(x)=x,2x2f\left(x\right)=\lfloor x,-2\le x\le2\rfloor




Graph of the greatest-integer function f(x)=⌊x⌋ from -2 to 2.

Learn this concept