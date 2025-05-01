5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives / Curve Sketching / Problem 2

Graph the function f ( x ) = 6 − 6 x 2 3 + x 8 3 f\left(x\right)=6-6x^{\frac23}+x^{\frac83} . The first and second derivative are given.

f ′ ( x ) = − 4 x 1 3 + 8 3 x 5 3 f^{\prime}\left(x\right)=-\frac{4}{x^{\frac13}}+\frac83x^{\frac53}

f ′ ′ ( x ) = 4 3 x 4 3 + 40 9 x 2 3 f^{\prime\prime}\left(x\right)=\frac{4}{3x^{\frac43}}+\frac{40}{9}x^{\frac23}