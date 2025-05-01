Skip to main content
Curve Sketching
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives / Curve Sketching / Problem 2

Graph the function f(x)=66x23+x83f\left(x\right)=6-6x^{\frac23}+x^{\frac83}. The first and second derivative are given.
f(x)=4x13+83x53f^{\prime}\left(x\right)=-\frac{4}{x^{\frac13}}+\frac83x^{\frac53}
f(x)=43x43+409x23f^{\prime\prime}\left(x\right)=\frac{4}{3x^{\frac43}}+\frac{40}{9}x^{\frac23}

