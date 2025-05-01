Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Curve Sketching
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives / Curve Sketching / Problem 3

Graph the given classical curve using analytical methods.
y2=x32x+3y^2=x^3-2x+3 ; dydx=3x222y\frac{dy}{dx}=\frac{3x^2-2}{2y}

Learn this concept