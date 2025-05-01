5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives / Curve Sketching / Problem 3

Graph the given classical curve using analytical methods.

y 2 = x 3 − 2 x + 3 y^2=x^3-2x+3 ; d y d x = 3 x 2 − 2 2 y \frac{dy}{dx}=\frac{3x^2-2}{2y}