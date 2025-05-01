Derivatives of Inverse Trigonometric Functions
A woman stands on a flat ground surface at the base of a tall observation tower. A hawk takes off from the top of the tower, descending at an angle of below the horizontal.
Determine the rate at which the angle of elevation is changing with respect to the height of the hawk when it is located above the ground.
