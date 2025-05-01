Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Derivatives of Inverse Trigonometric Functions
6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions / Derivatives of Inverse Trigonometric Functions / Problem 5

A woman stands on a flat ground surface at the base of a 90 ft90\text{ ft} tall observation tower. A hawk takes off from the top of the tower, descending at an angle of 4545^{\circ} below the horizontal.

Determine the rate at which the angle of elevation θθ is changing with respect to the height of the hawk when it is located 65 ft65\text{ ft} above the ground.

Learn this concept