A wave travels along a string, and its position in millimeters is described by h ( t ) = 15 ( 2 cos ⁡ t + 1 ) h\left(t\right)=15\left(2\cos t+1\right) , for t ≥ 0 t\geq0 , where t t represents time in seconds. Determine the velocity of the wave, v ( t ) = h ′ ( t ) v\left(t\right)=h^{\prime}\left(t\right) .