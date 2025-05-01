Skip to main content
Derivatives of Trig Functions
3. Techniques of Differentiation / Derivatives of Trig Functions / Problem 1

Evaluate f(x)f^{\prime}\left(x\right) at x=π4x=\frac{\pi}{4} if f(x)=cosxf\left(x\right)=\cos x.

