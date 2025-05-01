Skip to main content
Derivatives of Trig Functions
Consider the equation below. Using differentiation, state if it is true or false.
ddx(2cotxcsc2x8cotx6x)=6cot4x\frac{d}{dx}\left(2\cot x\csc^2x-8\cot x-6x\right)=-6\cot^4x

