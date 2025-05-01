3. Techniques of Differentiation / Derivatives of Trig Functions / Problem 3

Consider the equation below. Using differentiation, state if it is true or false.

d d x ( 2 cot ⁡ x csc ⁡ 2 x − 8 cot ⁡ x − 6 x ) = − 6 cot ⁡ 4 x \frac{d}{dx}\left(2\cot x\csc^2x-8\cot x-6x\right)=-6\cot^4x