Calculus
Estimate the change in the volume of a cylinder when its radius changes from r=2 mr=2\text{ m} to r=2.02 mr=2.02\text{ m}, given the height h=5 mh=5\text{ m}. Note: V(r)=πr2hV\left(r\right)=\pi r^2h.
Provide the differential expression dy=f′(x)dxdy=f^{\prime}\left(x\right)dx for the following function:
f(x)=2sin2(2x)f\left(x\right)=2\sin^2\left(2x\right)
Provide the differential expression dy=g′(x)dxdy=g^{\prime}\left(x\right)dx for the following function:
g(x)=3−bcos(2x)g\left(x\right)=3-b\cos\left(2x\right), where bb is a constant
Provide the differential expression dy=h′(x)dxdy=h^{\prime}\left(x\right)dx for the following function:
h(x)=x+88−xh\left(x\right)=\frac{x+8}{8-x}