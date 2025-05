4. Applications of Derivatives / Differentials / Problem 1

Estimate the change in the volume of a cylinder when its radius changes from r = 2 m r=2\text{ m} to r = 2.02 m r=2.02\text{ m} , given the height h = 5 m h=5\text{ m} . Note: V ( r ) = π r 2 h V\left(r\right)=\pi r^2h .