4. Applications of Derivatives / Differentials / Problem 3

Provide the differential expression d y = g ′ ( x ) d x dy=g^{\prime}\left(x\right)dx for the following function:

g ( x ) = 3 − b cos ⁡ ( 2 x ) g\left(x\right)=3-b\cos\left(2x\right) , where b b is a constant