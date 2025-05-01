Calculus
Calculate the following limit or specify that it does not exist.
limv→036+v−6v\lim_{v\rightarrow0}\frac{\sqrt{36+v}-6}{v}limv→0v36+v−6
Evaluate the limit of the function f(x)=3x+1cosxf\left(x\right)=\frac{3x+1}{\cos x} as x→0+x\to0^{+}.
Find the limit:
limx→4+3x(x−4){\displaystyle\lim_{x\to4^{+}}}\frac{3}{\sqrt{x\left(x-4\right)}}
Use the following theorem to evaluate limx→0tan14xx\displaystyle \lim_{x \to 0}{\frac{\tan{14x}}{x}}:
limx→0sinxx=1\displaystyle \lim_{x \to 0}{\frac{\sin{x}}{x}}=1