Finding Limits Algebraically
1. Limits and Continuity / Finding Limits Algebraically / Problem 4

Use the following theorem to evaluate limx0tan14xx\displaystyle \lim_{x \to 0}{\frac{\tan{14x}}{x}}:
limx0sinxx=1\displaystyle \lim_{x \to 0}{\frac{\sin{x}}{x}}=1

