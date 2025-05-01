1. Limits and Continuity / Finding Limits Algebraically / Problem 1

Calculate the following limit or specify that it does not exist.

lim ⁡ v → 0 36 + v − 6 v \lim_{v\rightarrow0}\frac{\sqrt{36+v}-6}{v} lim v → 0 ​ v 36 + v ​ − 6 ​