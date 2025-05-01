Calculus
Which of the following best defines a differential equation?
Solve the initial value problem: dy/dx = 3x^2, y(0) = 4.
Consider the velocity function v(t)=3t−5 v(t) = 3t - 5 . If the initial position s(0)=2 s(0) = 2 , determine the position function s(t) s(t) .
Solve the initial value problem: d2ydx2=2e2x\(\displaystyle\) \(\frac{d^2y}{dx^2}\) = 2e^{2x}, y′(0)=3y^{\(\prime\)}(0) = 3, y(0)=1y(0) = 1.
Solve the initial value problem: xdy−3ydx=0 x \, dy - 3\(\sqrt{y}\)\, dx = 0 , y(1)=4y(1)=4.