1. Limits and Continuity / Introduction to Limits / Problem 4

Evaluate the limit as x → − ∞ x\to-\infty x → − ∞ of the function f ( x ) = cot ⁡ − 1 ( 5 x ) f\left(x\right)=\cot^{-1}\left(5x\right) f ( x ) = cot − 1 ( 5 x ) using its graph.