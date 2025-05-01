Skip to main content
Introduction to Limits
Refer to the graph of the function f(x)f(x) to find the given limit if exists. If the limit does not exist, write "DNE".
limx3f(x){\displaystyle\lim_{x\to3}f\left(x\right)}
Graph of function f(x) showing limits at x=3 with open and closed points.

