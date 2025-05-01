Calculus
Find the function represented by the power series: ∑m=0∞zm4m\(\displaystyle{\sum_{m=0}\)^{\(\infty\)}} \(\frac{z^m}{4^m}\)
Find the function represented by the series ∑m=1∞(2x)mm\(\displaystyle{\sum_{m=1}\)^{\(\infty\)}}\(\frac{(2x)^m}{m}\) .
Consider the power series defined by f(x)=∑k=0∞xk=11−x\(\displaystyle\) f(x) = \(\sum\)_{k=0}^{\(\infty\)} x^k = \(\frac{1}{1-x}\), for ∣x∣<1|x| < 1, and the partial sum of the first nn terms given by Sn(x)=∑k=0n−1xk{\(\displaystyle\) S_{n}(x)=\(\sum\)_{k=0}^{n-1}x^{k}}. Define the remainder after nn terms as Rn(x)=f(x)−Sn(x)R_{n}(x)=f(x)-S_{n}(x). Can the remainder be expressed as Rn(x)=xn1−xR_{n}(x)=\(\frac{x^n}{1-x}\)?
Find a power series representation centered at 00 for h(x)=4x(1+x2)3 h(x) = \(\frac{4x}{(1 + x^2)^3}\) . Also, find the interval of convergence.
Determine the radius of convergence for the series: ∑m=1∞m!(3m)mzm
\(\displaystyle\]\sum\)_{m=1}^{\(\infty\)} \(\frac{m!}{(3m)^m}\) z^m
m=1∑∞(3m)mm!zm