Consider the power series defined by f ( x ) = ∑ k = 0 ∞ x k = 1 1 − x \(\displaystyle\) f(x) = \(\sum\)_{k=0}^{\(\infty\)} x^k = \(\frac{1}{1-x}\) , for ∣ x ∣ < 1 |x| < 1 , and the partial sum of the first n n terms given by S n ( x ) = ∑ k = 0 n − 1 x k {\(\displaystyle\) S_{n}(x)=\(\sum\)_{k=0}^{n-1}x^{k}} . Define the remainder after n n terms as R n ( x ) = f ( x ) − S n ( x ) R_{n}(x)=f(x)-S_{n}(x) . Can the remainder be expressed as R n ( x ) = x n 1 − x R_{n}(x)=\(\frac{x^n}{1-x}\) ?