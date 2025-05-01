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Introduction to Power Series
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Introduction to Power Series
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15. Power Series / Introduction to Power Series / Problem 3
Problem 3
Consider the power series defined by
f
(
x
)
=
∑
k
=
0
∞
x
k
=
1
1
−
x
\(\displaystyle\) f(x) = \(\sum\)_{k=0}^{\(\infty\)} x^k = \(\frac{1}{1-x}\)
, for
∣
x
∣
<
1
|x| < 1
, and the partial sum of the first
n
n
terms given by
S
n
(
x
)
=
∑
k
=
0
n
−
1
x
k
{\(\displaystyle\) S_{n}(x)=\(\sum\)_{k=0}^{n-1}x^{k}}
. Define the remainder after
n
n
terms as
R
n
(
x
)
=
f
(
x
)
−
S
n
(
x
)
R_{n}(x)=f(x)-S_{n}(x)
. Can the remainder be expressed as
R
n
(
x
)
=
x
n
1
−
x
R_{n}(x)=\(\frac{x^n}{1-x}\)
?
A
Yes
B
No
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