Determine the radius of convergence for the series: ∑ m = 1 ∞ m ! ( 3 m ) m z m \(\displaystyle\]\sum\)_{m=1}^{\(\infty\)} \(\frac{m!}{(3m)^m}\) z^m m = 1 ∑ ∞ ( 3 m ) m m ! z m