Skip to main content
Calculus
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
Back
Introduction to Power Series
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Introduction to Power Series
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
5 of 5
15. Power Series / Introduction to Power Series / Problem 5
Problem 5
Determine the radius of convergence for the series:
∑
m
=
1
∞
m
!
(
3
m
)
m
z
m
\(\displaystyle\]\sum\)_{m=1}^{\(\infty\)} \(\frac{m!}{(3m)^m}\) z^m
m
=
1
∑
∞
(
3
m
)
m
m
!
z
m
A
1
3
e
\(\frac{1}{3e}\)
B
3
e
3e
C
2
e
2e
D
e
e
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options