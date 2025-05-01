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Introduction to Volume & Disk Method
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Introduction to Volume & Disk Method
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9. Graphical Applications of Integrals / Introduction to Volume & Disk Method / Problem 3
Problem 3
Let
R
R
be the region bounded by
y
=
2
−
x
2
,
x
=
0
y=2-x^2,x=0
, and
y
=
0
y = 0
in the first quadrant. Use the shell method to find the volume of the solid generated when
R
R
is revolved about the
y
y
-axis.
A
4
π
4\(\pi\)
cubic units
B
2
2
cubic units
C
π
\(\pi\)
cubic units
D
2
π
2\(\pi\)
cubic units
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