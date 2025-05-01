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Introduction to Volume & Disk Method
9. Graphical Applications of Integrals / Introduction to Volume & Disk Method / Problem 3
Problem 3

Let RR be the region bounded by y=2x2,x=0y=2-x^2,x=0, and y=0 y = 0 in the first quadrant. Use the shell method to find the volume of the solid generated when RR is revolved about the yy-axis.