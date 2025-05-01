Calculus
Given the velocity function v(t) = 3t^2 - 6t, calculate the displacement of the object from t = 1 to t = 4.
Given the acceleration function a(t) = 6t - 4 and initial velocity v(0) = 3, find the velocity function v(t).
A particle moves along a line with velocity v(t)=4sin(2πt) v(t) = 4 \(\sin\)(2\(\pi\) t) , and initial position s(0)=0 s(0) = 0 . Find the displacement of the particle from t=0t=0 to t=1t=1, and the total distance traveled during this interval.
Two cars, MM and NN, start from the same point with velocities vM(t)=2sint v_M(t) = 2\(\sin\) t and vN(t)=2cost v_N(t) = 2\(\cos\) t , respectively, both with initial positions of zero. At what time in [0,2π] [0, 2\(\pi\)] do they first meet, and what is their position at that time?
A fish population in a lake is initially F(0)=120 F(0) = 120 . The growth rate is given by F′(t)=25−t8F^{\(\prime\)}(t)=25-\(\frac{t}{8}\) (fish/month), for 0≤t≤160 0 \(\leq\) t \(\leq\) 160 , where t t is in months. What is F(40) F(40) ?