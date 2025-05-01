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Kinematics
10. Physics Applications of Integrals / Kinematics / Problem 5
Problem 5

A fish population in a lake is initially F(0)=120 F(0) = 120 . The growth rate is given by F(t)=25t8F^{\(\prime\)}(t)=25-\(\frac{t}{8}\) (fish/month), for 0t160 0 \(\leq\) t \(\leq\) 160 , where t t is in months. What is F(40) F(40) ?