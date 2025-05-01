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Kinematics
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Problem 5
Kinematics
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10. Physics Applications of Integrals / Kinematics / Problem 5
Problem 5
A fish population in a lake is initially
F
(
0
)
=
120
F(0) = 120
. The growth rate is given by
F
′
(
t
)
=
25
−
t
8
F^{\(\prime\)}(t)=25-\(\frac{t}{8}\)
(fish/month), for
0
≤
t
≤
160
0 \(\leq\) t \(\leq\) 160
, where
t
t
is in months. What is
F
(
40
)
F(40)
?
A
880
880
B
960
960
C
1020
1020
D
1200
1200
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