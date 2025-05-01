Determine the velocity of the ball after ﻿ t t t﻿ seconds which is launched straight up from the top of a building with an initial speed of ﻿ 40 ft/s 40\text{ ft/s} 40 ft/s﻿ from a height of ﻿ 60 ft 60\text{ ft} 60 ft﻿ above the ground. The height (in feet) of the ball above the ground ﻿ t t t﻿ seconds after it is launched is given by the equation ﻿ h ( t ) = − 16 t 2 + 40 t + 60 h(t)=-16t^2+40t+60 h(t)=−16t2+40t+60﻿.