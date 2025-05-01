Determine the velocity of the ball after t seconds which is launched straight up from the top of a building with an initial speed of 40 ft/s from a height of 60 ft above the ground. The height (in feet) of the ball above the ground t seconds after it is launched is given by the equation h(t)=−16t2+40t+60.
The position of a cyclist moving in a straight line is described by the function , where is in kilometers and is in hours. Find the intervals where the cyclist's speed is increasing for .
A diver jumps off a diving board feet above the pool with an initial upward velocity of 16 ft/s. The height (in feet) of the diver above the water t seconds after the jump is given by s(t)=−16t2+16t+10. What is the maximum height of the diver above the water?