Determine the velocity of the ball after  t t t seconds which is launched straight up from the top of a building with an initial speed of  40 ft/s 40\text{ ft/s} 40 ft/s from a height of  60 ft 60\text{ ft} 60 ft above the ground. The height (in feet) of the ball above the ground  t t t seconds after it is launched is given by the equation  h ( t ) = − 16 t 2 + 40 t + 60 h(t)=-16t^2+40t+60 h(t)=−16t2+40t+60.