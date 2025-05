4. Applications of Derivatives / Motion Analysis / Problem 2

The position of a cyclist moving in a straight line is described by the function p ( t ) = 20 t − 5 t 2 p(t)=20t-5t^2 , where p p is in kilometers and t t is in hours. Find the intervals where the cyclist's speed is increasing for 0 ≤ t ≤ 5 0 ≤ t ≤ 5 .