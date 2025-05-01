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Series
14. Sequences & Series / Series / Problem 4
Problem 4

Find the sum of the infinite series j=1(65j65j+1)\(\displaystyle\]\sum\)_{j=1}^{\(\infty\)} \(\left\)( \(\frac{6}{5^j}\) - \(\frac{6}{5^{j+1}\)} \(\right\)) using a telescoping series argument.