Calculus
Evaluate the following limit using Taylor series: limz→0ln(1+z)z\(\displaystyle{\lim_{z \to 0}\)} \(\frac{\ln(1+z)}{z}\)
Evaluate the following limit using Taylor series: limt→0et−1−tt2\(\displaystyle\]\lim\)_{t \(\to\) 0} \(\frac{e^t - 1 - t}{t^2}\)
Evaluate the following limit using Taylor series: limy→0sin(y)−tan(y)y3\(\displaystyle\]\lim\)_{y \(\to\) 0} \(\frac{\sin(y) - \tan(y)}{y^3}\)
Evaluate the following limit using Taylor series: limy→2y2−4ln(y−1)\(\displaystyle\]\lim\)_{y \(\to\)2} \(\frac{y^2 - 4}{\ln(y - 1)}\)
Find the third-order Taylor polynomial for the function f(x)=cos(3x) f(x) = \(\cos\)(3x) centered at a=0 a = 0 .