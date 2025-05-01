Skip to main content
Taylor Series & Taylor Polynomials
15. Power Series / Taylor Series & Taylor Polynomials / Problem 3
Problem 3

Evaluate the following limit using Taylor series: limy0sin(y)tan(y)y3\(\displaystyle\]\lim\)_{y \(\to\) 0} \(\frac{\sin(y) - \tan(y)}{y^3}\)