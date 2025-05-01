0. Functions / Trigonometric Identities / Problem 2

Is the following trigonometric equation an identity?

cot ⁡ ( 2 x ) = cot ⁡ 2 x − 1 2 cot ⁡ x \cot\left(2x\right)=\frac{\cot^2x-1}{2\cot x} cot ( 2 x ) = 2 c o t x c o t 2 x − 1 ​