- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
Solve the linear equation given below.
-3(6x - 17) + 18x = 8x + 51 + 3x
The length of a rectangular shaped pool is 8 ft greater than the width of the pool. Suppose the perimeter of the pool is 60 ft. Find the length and width of the pool.
Convert the given temperature to its Metric (degree Celsius, °C) or Imperial (degree Fahrenheit, °F) equivalent using the following conversion formulas.
217°F
Conversion Formulas:
C = (5/9)(F - 32)
F = (9/5)C + 32
For the following rational equation, the variable is contained in the denominator. 2/(x + 1) + (1/2)/(x - 1) = 1/(x + 1)(x - 1)
Solve the equation and indicate the values that make the denominator zero.
For the following rational equation, the variable is contained in the denominator: 6/x = 8/3x + 4
Solve the equation and indicate the value that makes the denominator zero.
For the following equation, solve for x.
Simplify the following expression and write the answer in standard form: 5/(3 + i)(1 - i)
Simplify the following expression and write the answer in standard form: (-10 + √-50)/5
Execute the shown operation and provide the answers in their standard form: (8+i)(5+2i)
Simplify the following expression and write the answer in standard form: (i105 - i103)/i85
Simplify the following expression and write the answer in standard form: (3 + i)/(3 + 5i) + (3 - i)/(3 - 5i)