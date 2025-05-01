Skip to main content
7. Systems of Equations & Matrices
7. Systems of Equations & Matrices / Determinants and Cramer's Rule / Problem 8
Problem 8

Evaluate the determinant of the 3x3 matrix:
3x3 matrix with elements -4, -3, 1, 0, -1, 6, -2, 2, 3 for determinant evaluation.

