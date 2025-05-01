A system of inequalities is given. Graph its solution set.

2 x + y ≤ 5 2x+y\le5 2 x + y ≤ 5

2 x + y > − 2 2x+y>-2 2 x + y > − 2 20 x + 6 y < 30 20x+6y\lt30 20 x + 6 y < 30

x ≥ 0 x\ge0 x ≥ 0 y ≥ 0 y\ge0 y ≥ 0