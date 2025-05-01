Skip to main content
7. Systems of Equations & Matrices
7. Systems of Equations & Matrices / Graphing Systems of Inequalities / Problem 11
A system of inequalities is given. Graph its solution set.
2x+y52x+y\le5
2x+y>22x+y>-220x+6y<3020x+6y\lt30
x0x\ge0y0y\ge0

