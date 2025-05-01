Solve the given equation. a/(a - 8) = 3a/(a - 8) - 14/3
Find values of x such that it satisfies y = 0.
y = (x - 9)/(4x - 32) - 5/(x - 8) - 3/5
For the following rational equation, the variable is contained in the denominator: 9/(3h - 6) + 9/2 = 12/(h - 2)
Solve the equation and indicate the value that makes the denominator zero.
25/(37x -74) = 1/(2 -x)