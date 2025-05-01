Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Rational Equations
1. Equations & Inequalities / Rational Equations / Problem 5
Problem 5

For the following equation, solve for x.
{"mathml":"<math style=\"font-family:stix;font-size:16px;\" xmlns=\"http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML\"><mstyle mathsize=\"16px\"><mfrac><mi>x</mi><mrow><mi>x</mi><mo>-</mo><mn>11</mn></mrow></mfrac><mo>=</mo><mfrac><mn>11</mn><mrow><mi>x</mi><mo>-</mo><mn>11</mn></mrow></mfrac><mo>+</mo><mn>11</mn></mstyle></math>","truncated":false}

Learn this concept