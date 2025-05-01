Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Rational Equations
1. Equations & Inequalities / Rational Equations / Problem 6
Problem 6

For the following equation, solve for x.
{"mathml":"<math style=\"font-family:stix;font-size:16px;\" xmlns=\"http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML\"><mstyle mathsize=\"16px\"><mfrac><mrow><mn>4</mn><mi>x</mi></mrow><mrow><mi>x</mi><mo>-</mo><mn>4</mn></mrow></mfrac><mo>=</mo><mn>8</mn><mo>+</mo><mfrac><mrow><mn>6</mn><msup><mi>x</mi><mn>2</mn></msup></mrow><mrow><mi>x</mi><mo>-</mo><mn>4</mn></mrow></mfrac></mstyle></math>","truncated":false}

Learn this concept