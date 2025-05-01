What is the defining characteristic of an arithmetic sequence? An arithmetic sequence has a constant difference, called the common difference (d), between consecutive terms.

How do you find the common difference in an arithmetic sequence? Subtract any term from the next term in the sequence; the result is the common difference d.

What is the recursive formula for an arithmetic sequence? The recursive formula is an = an-1 + d, where d is the common difference and the first term is specified.

Why must you specify the first term when writing a recursive formula for an arithmetic sequence? Without the first term, you wouldn't know where to start the sequence, so it's necessary to specify it.

What is the general formula for the nth term of an arithmetic sequence? The general formula is an = a1 + d(n-1), where a1 is the first term and d is the common difference.

How does the general formula differ from the recursive formula for arithmetic sequences? The general formula allows you to find any term directly using n, while the recursive formula requires knowing the previous term.