What does the fundamental counting principle state about finding the total number of possible outcomes when faced with multiple options? It states that you multiply the number of choices for each option to get the total number of possible outcomes.

How many different outfits can you make with 3 shirts and 4 pairs of pants? You can make 12 different outfits by multiplying 3 shirts by 4 pairs of pants.

If you have 4 shirts, 5 pairs of pants, and 3 pairs of shoes, how do you calculate the total number of outfits? Multiply the number of each clothing item: 4 × 5 × 3 = 60 possible outfits.

What is a permutation and when does order matter? A permutation is an arrangement of items where the order matters.

What is the formula for the number of permutations of n things taken r at a time? The formula is n! divided by (n - r)!, or n!/(n - r)!

How do you adjust the permutation formula for non-distinct (repeated) objects? Divide n! by the factorial of each group of identical objects, so the formula is n!/(r1! × r2! × ...).