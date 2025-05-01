What is the formula for the determinant of a 2x2 matrix with elements a, b, c, and d? The formula is ad - bc, where you multiply the diagonals and subtract the products.

How do you calculate the determinant of the matrix [[3,2],[5,4]]? Multiply 3 and 4, subtract the product of 2 and 5; 3*4 - 2*5 = 12 - 10 = 2.

What does the determinant of a matrix represent in basic terms? It is simply a number calculated from the matrix, used later in solving systems of equations.

How do you calculate the determinant of a matrix with negative numbers, like [[-3,1],[-7,-2]]? Multiply the diagonals: (-3)*(-2) - 1*(-7) = 6 - (-7) = 13.

What is Cramer's Rule used for? Cramer's Rule is used to solve systems of equations using determinants of matrices.

How do you set up matrices for Cramer's Rule in a system of two equations with two unknowns? Create matrices by replacing columns of coefficients with the constants from the equations for each variable.