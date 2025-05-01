What is the first step when graphing a two-dimensional inequality? The first step is to graph the corresponding line or curve by replacing the inequality symbol with an equal sign.

How do you decide whether to use a solid or dashed line when graphing an inequality? Use a solid line for 'greater than or equal to' or 'less than or equal to' (≤ or ≥), and a dashed line for 'greater than' or 'less than' (< or >).

What does the graph of x = 1 look like in two dimensions? It is a vertical line passing through x = 1 on the x-axis.

How do you determine which side of the line to shade for a two-dimensional inequality? Test a point not on the line by plugging its coordinates into the inequality; if the statement is true, shade the side containing that point.

What shortcut can you use when the inequality is in slope-intercept form (y > mx + b or y < mx + b)? Shade above the line for 'greater than' (>) and below the line for 'less than' (<).

How do you graph a nonlinear inequality like y ≥ x² - 1? Graph the parabola y = x² - 1 with a solid line, then test a point to determine which side (inside or outside the parabola) to shade.