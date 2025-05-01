What is the key difference between the standard equations of an ellipse and a hyperbola? The ellipse uses a plus sign between the terms, while the hyperbola uses a minus sign.

How does the visual appearance of a hyperbola differ from an ellipse? A hyperbola looks like two parabolas facing away from each other, while an ellipse is a closed oval shape.

In the equation of a hyperbola, what does the 'a' value represent? The 'a' value is the distance from the center to each vertex of the hyperbola.

How is the 'b' value used when graphing a hyperbola? The 'b' value helps determine the height of the hyperbola and is critical for finding the asymptotes.

For a vertical hyperbola, where is the 'a' value located in the equation? The 'a' value is under the y squared term in the denominator.

How do you determine if a hyperbola is horizontal or vertical from its equation? If the x squared term comes first, it's horizontal; if the y squared term comes first, it's vertical.