What is the standard form equation for a hyperbola not centered at the origin? The standard form is ((y - k)^2)/a^2 - ((x - h)^2)/b^2 = 1 for a vertical hyperbola, where (h, k) is the center.

How do you determine the center of a hyperbola from its equation? The center is (h, k), where h is subtracted from x and k is subtracted from y in the equation.

What does the 'h' value represent in the hyperbola's equation? The 'h' value represents the horizontal shift of the center from the origin.

What does the 'k' value represent in the hyperbola's equation? The 'k' value represents the vertical shift of the center from the origin.

How do you identify if a hyperbola is vertical or horizontal from its equation? If the y-term is positive and comes first, the hyperbola is vertical; if the x-term is positive and comes first, it is horizontal.

How do you find the vertices of a vertical hyperbola not at the origin? Keep h constant and add and subtract 'a' from k to get the vertices at (h, k + a) and (h, k - a).