What are conic sections? Conic sections are shapes formed by slicing a three-dimensional cone with a two-dimensional plane.

How is a circle formed as a conic section? A circle is formed by making a horizontal slice through a cone.

What shape results from slicing a cone at a slight angle? Slicing a cone at a slight angle produces an ellipse.

How does the ellipse differ from the circle in conic sections? An ellipse is like a stretched circle, created by a slightly tilted slice rather than a horizontal one.

What kind of slice produces a parabola from a cone? A parabola is produced by slicing the cone with a heavily tilted plane.

Describe the shape of a parabola in conic sections. A parabola is a curved, open shape resulting from a heavily tilted slice through the cone.