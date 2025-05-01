What is a matrix in the context of systems of equations? A matrix is a way to organize numbers from a system of equations into a grid of rows and columns, representing the coefficients and constants without the variables.

How do you determine the size of a matrix? The size of a matrix is given by the number of rows by the number of columns, such as a 2 by 3 matrix for 2 rows and 3 columns.

What is an augmented matrix? An augmented matrix is a matrix that includes the coefficients and constants from a system of equations, separated by a bar that represents the equals sign.

What do you do if a variable is missing in an equation when forming a matrix? If a variable is missing, you place a 0 in the corresponding position in the matrix to indicate its coefficient is zero.

What are the three basic row operations you can perform on a matrix? The three basic row operations are swapping two rows, multiplying a row by a non-zero number, and adding a multiple of one row to another.

Why can't you multiply a row by zero in a matrix? Multiplying a row by zero would effectively delete the equation, which is not allowed because it removes information from the system.