How can the square root of a number be expressed using exponents? The square root of a number can be written as the number raised to the power of one-half.

What is a rational exponent? A rational exponent is an exponent that is a fraction, representing both a power and a root.

How do you convert the cube root of 13 to an exponent? The cube root of 13 is written as 13 to the one-third power, or 13^(1/3).

What does the denominator of a fractional exponent represent? The denominator represents the index or root of the radical.

What does the numerator of a fractional exponent represent? The numerator represents the power of the term inside the radical.

How would you write the square root of x as an exponent? The square root of x is written as x^(1/2).