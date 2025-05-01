What does it mean to rationalize the denominator? Rationalizing the denominator means eliminating any radicals from the bottom of a fraction.

Why can't you leave a radical in the denominator of a fraction? It's a mathematical convention that radicals should not be left in the denominator; they must be removed to simplify the expression.

What do you multiply by to rationalize a denominator with a single radical term? You multiply both the numerator and denominator by the radical itself.

What is the result of multiplying radical 3 by radical 3? Multiplying radical 3 by radical 3 gives 3, which is a rational number.

If you have 1 over radical 3, what do you multiply by to rationalize the denominator? You multiply both the numerator and denominator by radical 3.

What is the conjugate of 2 + radical 3? The conjugate of 2 + radical 3 is 2 - radical 3.