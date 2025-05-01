What is a system of equations? A system of equations consists of multiple equations that must be satisfied simultaneously. The solution is the set of values that make all equations true at the same time.

How can you determine if a point is a solution to a system of equations graphically? A point is a solution if it lies on all the lines representing the equations in the system. This means it is the intersection point of the lines.

What is the main difference between solving a single equation and a system of equations? A single equation has many solutions along its line, while a system of equations usually has only one solution where all lines intersect. The system's solution must satisfy all equations simultaneously.

What is the substitution method for solving systems of equations? The substitution method involves isolating one variable in one equation and substituting its expression into the other equation. This reduces the system to a single equation with one variable.

What are the basic steps of the substitution method? First, isolate a variable in one equation; second, substitute this expression into the other equation; third, solve for the remaining variable; fourth, substitute back to find the other variable; fifth, check your solution in both equations.

Why is the elimination method useful for solving systems of equations? The elimination method allows you to add or subtract equations to eliminate one variable, making it easier to solve for the remaining variable. It is especially useful when equations are in standard form.