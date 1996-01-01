Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Problem

Tungsten crystallizes in a body-centered cubic unit cell with an edge length of 317 pm. What is the length in picometers of a unit-cell diagonal that passes through the center atom?

Relevant Solution
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.