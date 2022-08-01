the body center cubic unit cell is composed of a cube with an atom at each corner and one atom in the center. So we would say that when it comes to a body centered cubic unit some we have a total of two atoms involved. And remember one of those atoms is found in the center of our structure. Now remember each one of these red spheres. It is shared by other unit cells around. So each one of these only accounts for 1/8 of an atom. And if you took them all into consideration 1/8 times eight corners gives us one atom here. And then we have this one atom in the very center. So that's how we come up with two total atoms for body center, cubic unit self. Now we can say here that when it comes to a simple cubic unit cell we knew that the M. D. A. Or an edge length was equal to two R. That's because the atoms touched one another. But when it comes to a body centered cubic in itself there's a small little gap here as a result of this small gap. That means our edge link now changes our edge link now is equal to four times your radius divided by the square root of three. So a here equals four are divided by square root of three. Now, as we become more and more complex are packing efficiency will increase here for body centre cubic unit cell it becomes now 68%. And as we become more complex, our coordination number also increases here for body centered cubic unit cell, it now becomes the value of eight. So when dealing with body centered cubic unit cell, remember these key ideas and key values for any one of them.

