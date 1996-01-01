Hi everyone today, we have a question telling us that the closest record distance between Earth and Mars is times 10 to the six km. If a golden eagle can travel to Mars at its top speed of 322 km/h, calculate the time in years, it would take the golden eagle. So for this equation, We're going to start off with our Times 10 to the 6th kilometers, and we're going to multiply that by one hour Divided by 322 kilometers, we're going to multiply that by one day over 24 hours and we're going to multiply that by one month, over 30 days, we're going to multiply that by one year over 12 months. So our kilometers are canceling out, our hours are canceling out, our days are canceling out and our months are canceling out, leaving us with the years and that equals .13 years. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.

