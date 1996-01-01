General Chemistry
Recent Channels
General Chemistry
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Humanities
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
8. Thermochemistry
Enthalpy of Formation
Problem
Ethanol (C2H5OH) can be made from the fermentation of crops and has been used as a fuel additive to gasoline. Write a balanced equation for the combustion of ethanol and calculate ΔH °rxn.
Show Answer
Similar Solution
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
Enthalpy of Reaction
by Bozeman Science
39 views
Hide transcripts
What is Enthalpy?
by Ben's Chem Videos
34 views
Hide transcripts
Enthalpy Stoichiometry Part 1: Finding Heat and Mass
by Melissa Maribel
31 views
Hide transcripts
Enthalpy of Formation
by Jules Bruno
48 views
Hide transcripts
Enthalpy of Formation Example 1
by Jules Bruno
2
52 views
Hide transcripts
The Balance Between Enthalpy and Entropy
by Pearson
15 views
Hide transcripts
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.