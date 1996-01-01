Hey everyone. So here it says determine the number of possible orbital's in an atom with a quantum number of four S. Two P. X. Five F. And equals four and X equals two. Before we solve this first, let's talk about sub levels or uh sub shells. So sub levels have the letters of S. P. D. And F. S. Orbital S sub levels have one orbital, P has three D. Has five & F has seven for the first one. They're saying for S and because it's an S sublevel, that means we have only one possible orbital for the next one. It's two P. X. Not just to pee but two P. X. When it comes to these p orbital's they have letter designations. This is PX PY and PZ So here we're talking specifically about P. X. So this would be one orbital five F. F. Has seven orbital's here. They didn't designate which one specifically. So we're talking about all seven. For the last two we have n equals foreign and equals two. When we know our end value, our energy level, we could just simply say that the number of orbital's equals n squared. So here this would be four squared which is 16 And this would be two squared which is four. So that would be the number of orbital's for each one of these options from A to E.

